Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $773.26 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $773.26 million and approximately $225.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

