Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $7.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 266.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,491. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.