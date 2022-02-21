Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.50 Million

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $665.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $639.00 million and the highest is $692.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gray Television.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
