AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.300-$9.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.06.

AVB traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.09. 1,150,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,491. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

