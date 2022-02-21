$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $556.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $583.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.55. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

