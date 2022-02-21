Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 290,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,188. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $230.43 million, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

