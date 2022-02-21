Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,208,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

