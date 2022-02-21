Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BDN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,894. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 167.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 342,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 939.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

