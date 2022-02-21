Zacks: Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce $28.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.46 million to $28.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $109.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAW. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,438. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

