Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

