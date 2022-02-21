Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,161,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

