BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 358,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,679. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 225.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

