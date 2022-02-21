Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock worth $12,071,520. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after buying an additional 1,377,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 137,808,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,631,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

