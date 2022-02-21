Analysts Set ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) PT at $22.50

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.60. AMS has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%.

About AMS

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

