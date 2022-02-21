Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

