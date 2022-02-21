Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.64). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,921. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.