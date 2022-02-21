Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.50. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

