Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Reaches $81,345.45

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $81,345.45 and $83.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,283,806 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.