MicroMoney Price Hits $0.0081 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $128,038.98 and $145,959.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

