Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75 billion-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.08 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.15. 1,227,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.