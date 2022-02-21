Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $43.64

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,512. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after acquiring an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.