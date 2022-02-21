Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $43.64

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.73.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
PAGS traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,512. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.