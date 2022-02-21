Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,269,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,580,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

