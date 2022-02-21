Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $90,644.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

