$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 188,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 382,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

