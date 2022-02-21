Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $104.16 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3,769.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $104.16 or 0.00280117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

