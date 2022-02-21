Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to “Hold”

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 851,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

