Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105 million.

NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.18. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

