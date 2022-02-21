Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $76,833.14 and $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.