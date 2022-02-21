ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TDUP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 1,132,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $907,303.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ThredUp by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

