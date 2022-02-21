Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

