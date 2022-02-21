GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $172,064.28 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $172,064.28 and $13.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010372 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

