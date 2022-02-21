Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

EEFT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.42. 578,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

