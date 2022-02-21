Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,129. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

