Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.
In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,129. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
