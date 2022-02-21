Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.540-$4.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.05. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $553.13. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.64.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

