Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,308,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

