POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

PNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,974. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $5,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $13,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.