Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NILSY shares. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NILSY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

