Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) PT at GBX 1,445

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POLY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th.

LON:POLY traded down GBX 99 ($1.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,070.50 ($14.56). 4,137,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.96.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

