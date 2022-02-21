Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $63.75. 3,022,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

