Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post $4.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $5.25. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $20.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.34 to $16.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

