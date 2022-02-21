Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Valeo stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

