Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

CLX stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $154.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

