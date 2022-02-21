DuckDaoDime Price Tops $9.23 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $9.58 million and $297,394.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00024931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,062.60 or 1.00080191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00050428 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

