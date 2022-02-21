Color Platform (CLR) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $396,380.58 and $26.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,032.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00771627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00219925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.