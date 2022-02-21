TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 262,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 291,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

