DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
DarioHealth stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $30.42.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
