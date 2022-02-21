Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,282. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

