Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 164,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,597. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

