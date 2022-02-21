NFT Index Market Capitalization Reaches $4.12 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,848.27 or 0.04958929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1,668.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00107939 BTC.

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

