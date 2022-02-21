$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

CNI traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.69. 884,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

